Springfield motorcycle club holds Kid Safety Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club continues to endear themselves for their compassionate good work in the community.

Kid Safety Day has become an eight year tradition, and an eagerly awaited event at Colonial Estates apartment complex at Beacon Circle.

With the start of school just weeks away, the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club members bond with the children by bringing them backpacks and other school supplies.

Their visit also includes a picnic courtesy of the motorcycle club.

Veteran member Derrick Harris told 22News, they hope to help dispel unfavorable stereotypes involving motorcycle clubs.

“The motorcycle world has gotten such a bad press,” said Harris. “We want everyone to know there is a motorcycle club about doing good and the residents seem to enjoy very much, we come out every year, they look forward to us coming here.”

The visit from the Buffalo Soldiers has grown into a community day for these struggling families.

There are now health services for the children, and a sense of concern for their well being as part of the Buffalo Soldiers commitment to the community.