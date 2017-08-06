Senator Edward Markey to hold town hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey is coming to Springfield on Monday to hold a public town hall style meeting.

Sen. Markey’s office told 22News that the Senator will hear from the public at the Forest Park Middle School starting at 6:30pm Monday night.

Sen. Markey is expected to bring up issues ranging from health care and jobs to the opioid crisis.

It’ll be the second such town meeting since the spring. Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Springfield this past May conducting a similar town meeting at Springfield Technical Community College.