Rollover accident in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWLP) – Breaking news in West Springfield tonight. A rollover accident near the Memorial bridge rotary.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Reed told 22News the accident happened around 10:20 Sunday night.

It was an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. Sgt. Reed said, one lane of traffic is closed, but traffic is moving in the area.

An ambulance was called, but no word on any injuries.

