Rollover accident in West Springfield

Accident involving a car and a motorcycle

Published:
Credit: MGN

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWLP) – Breaking news in West Springfield tonight. A rollover accident near the Memorial bridge rotary.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Reed told 22News the accident happened around 10:20 Sunday night.

It was an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. Sgt. Reed said, one lane of traffic is closed, but traffic is moving in the area. 

An ambulance was called, but no word on any injuries.

22news is covering this story and will bring you any new updates as soon as they become available.

We’ll update you on air and online at WWLP.com

 

