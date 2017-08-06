Police: Carbon monoxide issue fixed in Ford cruisers

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say Ford has resolved the issue of elevated levels of carbon monoxide in its cruisers after an officer exposed to the gas passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and crashed.

The Auburn Police Department said Saturday on its Facebook page that Ford engineers and Auburn mechanics have “corrected” the problem. The department says it anticipates that three remaining vehicles will be modified by Monday.

Police said Wednesday three officers were hospitalized for “high carbon monoxide levels,” including one who passed out in a cruiser and rear-ended another vehicle. He wasn’t badly hurt.

Multiple Ford Explorer SUVs were pulled out of service.

A Ford spokesperson says engineers found some unsealed holes from modifications made to install police equipment. Ford believes that’s what caused exhaust to enter.

