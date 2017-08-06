Nurses plan picket outside Baystate Health headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Nurses at two western Massachusetts hospitals are planning an informational picket outside their parent company’s corporate headquarters.

Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield are scheduled to picket Monday outside Baystate Health offices in Springfield.

The unionized nurses have been involved in a long labor dispute with management and say they want corporate executives to allow local management to negotiate new contracts.

Baystate Franklin’s nurses say the hospital is understaffed and they are overworked, putting patient safety at risk. The sides are also at odds over health insurance costs. The nurses staged a one-day strike in June and were locked out an additional two days.

Hospital administrators have said staffing levels are proper and they have been negotiating in good faith.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.