Naked man armed with a gun wounded by police at church

(CNN / KSNV) – A high school student says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing…a naked man with a handgun, who was wanted by police.

The bizarre story unfolded near a church in Las Vegas.

Chris Merhi was with nine other students in a borrowed classroom at Life Springs Christian Church. “The guard had told us, don’t go out there. There’s a man outside. He’s naked, with a gun,” said Merhi.

The startled high school student, who was taking a pre-SAT test, snapped a photo of the naked man. “I was about five feet from him. I could see him right through the glass door,” said Merhi.

Just after 11 a.m., the church was swarming with police, because of a man, naked and armed with a handgun, who threatened to kill himself.

Police cut the lights in the church to hide the students from view, and ordered everyone to a back room. “About 20 minutes later a Metro Police Officer walked in and told us that they had engaged with him and shot him in the arm, and that he was rushed to the hospital and the scene was taken care of,” said Merhi.

Metro confirms that the man was hit once by an officer, who fired a single shot. When police first confronted the naked man, they say he was talking and willing to surrender.

Sgt. Jeff Clark said, “At some point during the interaction, the male did lay the firearm down on the ground, and appeared to start listening to and obeying the officers’ commands.”

Just as he was about to be arrested, they say he turned and ran to his gun, and that’s when he was shot.

But why was he naked, at a church, with a gun? If police know, they aren’t saying.

Copyright 2017 CNN / KSNV