SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man on a motorcycle was injured after colliding with a car in Springfield Sunday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Burnside Terrace at around 5:30 P.M. Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News, the motorcyclist was injured in the crash, but is expected to be okay.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.