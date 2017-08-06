More delays expected in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters can expect to see more delays in downtown Springfield this week.

Crews will be working on several streets in the area, including Dickinson and Warwick Streets.

Drivers have been dealing with traffic for months now, but Springfield resident Justin Rawson told 22News, he’s excited to see the finished product. “I think once it gets done the roads are definitely going to be a lot smoother. I feel like they have a lot going on construction wise, so hopefully everything can get done by 2018.”

Construction will begin Monday starting at 7 A.M. through 4 P.M.

MGM off-site roadwork will also continue on Boland Way, and Dwight and Union Streets.