Missing man found dead in Massachusetts

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a missing New Hampshire man last seen in July has been found dead in Massachusetts.

Police in Kensington, New Hampshire say 23-year-old Jacob Marsden’s body was found Saturday in the town of Salisbury. They don’t suspect foul play.

The Kensington resident was reported missing on July 26. Police said last week he was last seen at about 11:20 a.m. on July 24 at a Home Depot in Seabrook. Police said his cellphone was shut off soon afterward.

Police said his white Jeep Cherokee was found by Seabrook police in the area of Route 286 and the Massachusetts state line.

Marsden’s family had offered a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Police Chief Scott Sanders tells The Portsmouth Herald an autopsy is planned in Massachusetts.

