Medical marijuana affecting traditional medicine use

WTNH.com staff Published:
(WTNH)

(WTNH) — Medical marijuana use is on the rise in the United States.

According to the largest study on cannabidiol, or CBD, nearly half of people who use it stop taking traditional medicines.

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound known to help people with conditions like insomniadepressionanxiety and joint pain.

The survey found that 42 percent of CBS users were able to stop using over the counter and prescription pain relievers.

