Medical marijuana affecting traditional medicine use

(WTNH) — Medical marijuana use is on the rise in the United States.

According to the largest study on cannabidiol, or CBD, nearly half of people who use it stop taking traditional medicines.

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound known to help people with conditions like insomnia, depression, anxiety and joint pain.

Related Content: Lawyer: Marijuana prohibition laws unconstitutional

The survey found that 42 percent of CBS users were able to stop using over the counter and prescription pain relievers.