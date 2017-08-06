Man wearing only underwear arrested after low-speed chase in Northampton

It's unclear whether the man was a patient at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital

By and Published: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – A man reportedly wearing only his underwear was arrested after he allegedly stole a Northampton Police car Sunday morning.

Northampton Police Sgt. Tim Matkowski told 22News that a 25-year-old man was running in the parking lot of Cooley Dickinson Hospital on Locust Street at around 8:30 AM.

Police say he then ran into a wooded area behind the hospital, so officers chased after him. The suspect then came out of the woods and stole a police cruiser that was parked on Hospital Road.

A low-speed chase began, going through the Florence area of Northampton.

The pursuit finally ended when the suspect circled back to the entrance of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was arrested.

The suspect has been charged with several motor vehicle violations. He will be arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s