First grader wanders off from elementary school, no one notices

(KRQE) – At 10 a.m. on Friday morning, 6-year-old Michael Vallejos showed up on his doorstep just hours after being dropped off at his elementary school.

“I could have never seen my son again or I could have received a call from [Albuquerque Police] or the ambulance saying your son got hit,” said Brianna Vallejos, Michael’s mother.

Vallejos says her son wandered away from his class while at an assembly at Navajo Elementary School near Rio Bravo and Coors. Navajo is a year-round school.

Vallejos says Michael went to the bathroom, and when he came out, he couldn’t find his class, so he started walking home. Michael walked about a half-mile down two streets before two strangers noticed the first grader trying to cross Coors. Luckily, those two strangers were good guys.

Vallejos says it took some convincing, but the two people eventually talked Michael into getting into their car and letting them take him home. They did take him straight home. “Oh, I’m so thankful. I don’t know what I would have done if it wasn’t for them,” said Vallejos.

Once Vallejos saw Michael was okay, she went down to the school to find how her son had gotten home and why the school didn’t call and let her know. As it turns out, the school didn’t even know he was missing. “I trusted them with the safety of my son, and my son was found on Coors by himself, and they didn’t even know he was gone,” said Vallejos.

Vallejos says she spoke initially to the vice principal and a counselor at the school, and according to her they didn’t take the incident seriously. “To them, it’s basically like, ‘Okay, you found him, he’s okay, whats the problem?” said Vallejos.

Vallejos says one of the first things administrators at that school told her is that if she’s unhappy, she can just discharge her son from the school.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APS for comment and was told, “We are extremely apologetic and taking all measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.” APS went on to say that this is an extremely rare incident, but “things happen.”

Vallejos says Michael simply walked out the front gate of the school, which according to the vice principal, is always unlocked. “He said that there is a front gate and a back gate and they keep them open the whole day,” said Vallejos, “That’s one thing they need to change now is locking the gates.”

Vallejos says the interim principal of the school later called her and told her they are “investigating,” but did not go into specifics.

As of now, Vallejos doesn’t feel safe sending her son back to that school. “To me, I don’t feel like that school is safe if a 6-year-old can just wander off that easy,” said Vallejos.

Navajo Elementary school officials also sent the following letter to students’ families:

