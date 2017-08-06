CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some movies too painful to watch carry a message too important to overlook.

“Detroit” is like a kick in the head, telling the shameful story of three black men murdered in cold blood, presumably by police officers, during the :Detroit” race riots of 1967.

The action focuses on the notorious Algiers Motel incident. Gun fire supposedly coming from the motel served as the excuse for

A team of renegade cops with no supervision to go on a rampage terrorizing everyone in the motel.

Eventually three black gun are gunned down in cold blood. Eye witness John Boyega tries convincing detectives who unfortunately for him, have their own agenda.

Director Kathryn Bigelow’s sense of extreme realism is almost too overpowering. She’s making a strong statement about police brutality. The film is obviously timed to arouse the most visceral impact.

It’s the use of cinema at its most extreme to make a powerful political point.

As the rogue cops continue spiraling out of control on their power trip.

“Detroit” makes you think and makes you feel and keeps you in a state of perpetual tension. It’s not exactly designed as escapist entertainment. It’s the all too rare kind of film that does Hollywood proud.

“Detroit’s” the perfect fit for Becker’s glowing tribute of 4 stars. Just get yourself in the right mood before visiting “Detroit”

4 stars

Rated R

2 hours 15 minutes

John Boyega, Will Poulter, John Krasinski