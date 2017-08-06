Dedication ceremony at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home honors memory of local veteran

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Sunday, for a dedication ceremony that honored the memory of a veteran who spent most of his life serving our country.

Master Sgt. James Tierney is best known for his service overseas, but this weekend he was remembered for a different type of service, the years he spent helping countless veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

Two viewing scopes were dedicated to his memory Sunday.

Deborah Panitch told 22News, her husband spent many years at the Solders’ Home, and had a passion for helping veterans. “Jim was very involved here at the Soldiers’ Home, he was a trustee. He touched so many lives, and I know that, but to see so many people come out to honor his memory, it means so much to me and the entire family,” she said.

Benett Walsh, the Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home told 22News, Sunday’s ceremony wasn’t just important to Tierney’s family, it was also important to the many veterans who will now be able to use the viewing scopes on a daily basis. “It’s a place of comfort where they can come and relax, and just enjoy peace and quiet. It’s very therapeutic, we find that our veterans love to come out here and just enjoy the fresh air, and watch the vehicles go by on I-91,” he said.

The ceremony also marked the completion of a memorial, that Tierney had helped create over 5-years-ago.

His son, Christopher Tierney told 22News, he couldn’t be prouder to see his father’s vision come to life. “It’s always great, especially with my own kids here to see some of the things that he has done. It’s a nice family setting up here, and it just makes you feel good,” he said.