WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First the bears and now the coyotes are being spotted ever closer to populated areas of western Massachusetts.

A resident of Duke Street in West Springfield spotted a coyote near his home in the dead of night.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Michael Reed told 22News, Coyotes are being seen closer to populated areas. Reed spotted one the other day near his home.

Sgt. Reed advises calling the police if a coyote gets too close to your home.

