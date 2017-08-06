Chicopee offers assistance to first time home buyers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is investing thousands of dollars to help residents buy a home.

Chicopee’s First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program is helping millennials and other potential homeowners find a place they can call home.

Buying a house for the first time can be stressful.

The city of Chicopee and MassHousing are looking to make that process a little easier.

The Buyer Assistance Program is offering discounted interest rates and reduced mortgage premiums for first time buyers.

Many millennials are appreciative of the assistance during a time where becoming a homeowner can be difficult.

Alan Edwards of Chicopee told 22News, “Your parents growing up or your grandparents were able to get a home with very minimal amount of money and a small part time job and a regular career and now, it’s just so hard.”

Others hope that this program is something all of western Massachusetts will take part in.

“I think if they’re offering money, more people would be more persuaded to buy homes,” said Frank Hillman. “I think it’d be a good thing to have everywhere.”

Chicopee Mayor Richard J. Kos has committed $90,000 to make sure this program continues.

Many millennials told 22News that college debt and lack of entry level jobs are what’s preventing them from buying homes.

Many are hoping that assistance with buying a home will help save money for other costs as well.

“With Chicopee assisting people of our age group pay for housing, we have more money to pay for school, to get our groceries and pay for rent, things of that sort,” said Anup Sharma.