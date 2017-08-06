Bald Eagle saved by lobstermen

WTNH.com staff Published:
(WTNH)

(WTNH) — Saving the symbol of America’s freedom.

Two lobstermen rescued a bald eagle off the coast of Maine.

Those lobstermen saw the bird having trouble swimming near Acadia National Park.

Related Content: Injured bald eagle found in nation’s capital, taken for care

They inched toward it as the eagle tried to get on a buoy but couldn’t balance.

The men acted quickly to make a raft and the eagle hopped on. They then brought the raft onto the boat.

Once the eagle regained its strength, it flew off the boat and went on its way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s