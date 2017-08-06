Attleboro man arrested on 3rd OUI offense after hit-and-run

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – An Attleboro man has been arrested on his third driving under the influence charge after allegedly hitting a juvenile with his car in South Boston in broad daylight.

In a release from the Massachusetts State Police, police say the crash happened Saturday afternoon shortly before 4:30 p.m.

State police, along with the Boston police, arrested 78-year-old Richard Higgins for operating under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, after police say he struck a 12-year-old female pedestrian.

Police say Higgins was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer on Old Colony Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, and struck the girl.

Higgins fled the scene and failed to stop until Boston police picked him up in the area of the Kosckiuzco Rotary.

In addition to the third OUI charge, Higgins is also charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license for OUI, operating while under the influence with a suspended license for OUI, and speeding.

The girl was brought by ambulance from the scene to Tufts Medical Center for serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to Boston news affiliates. Her identity will not be released, given that she is a minor.

It is still unclear whether the girl was in a crosswalk, or in the street, when she was struck. The circumstances around this crash are still under investigation by state troopers assigned to the South Boston Barracks.