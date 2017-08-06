5-year-old recovering this morning after falling out of a window in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The child was taken to the hospital Friday night, but is expected to be okay.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the five-year-old fell out of the second floor window on Bush Avenue, around 6:40 PM Friday night. When emergency crews got there, the child was alert and talking.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 3,000 kids are taken to the hospital every year after falling from windows. The National Safety Council says you should always supervise kids and keep them away from windows, but there are other steps you can take to make your home more secure.

They recommend keeping furniture away from windows, and installing limited-opening hardware to windows so that they are only able to open a few inches. The Safety council also reminds parents this time of year that screens are only meant to keep bugs out, and aren’t strong enough to keep children in.

After the child in Chicopee fell from the second story window, the case has referred to the Department of Children and Families.