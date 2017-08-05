Woman gets 60 days behind bars for Rottweiler attack

Jenna Allen was sentenced in Danielson Superior Court on Friday to one year in prison, with all but 60 days suspended. She made a statement saying she was truly sorry for what happened to home health aide Lynne Denning in the 2014 attack.

The five dogs attacked Denning inside Allen’s home in Plainfield. Denning was caring for Allen’s grandmother.

Denning, of Canterbury, was badly injured on her face, chest, arms and legs. She has gone through numerous surgeries and lost full function in both her hands.

Allen posted bond and was free pending an appeal.

