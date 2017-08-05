SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a wet start to the weekend Saturday morning, with rain showers putting a damper on people’s weekend plans.

Joel Coffidis and his daughter were visiting from Maryland this weekend. They said the rain would make for a long commute to their final destination.

Coffidis said “It’s making our plans more complicated. We’re going to cape cod, from Longmeadow to Cape Cod, and it’s unbelievable rain. We thought we had a lot of rain in Maryland, but this is incredible. It’s going to make it a lot longer ride”.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day Saturday, with constant cloudy skies, putting a damper on many people’s weekend plans.

Some people said they hoped to have a sunnier Sunday, so they could still get some outdoor activities in.

Juan Rivera said “I do go jogging a lot, I think with this weather I’ll be jogging in the gym not in the outside where I really like it per say. I’m hoping Sunday gets much better. I’m hoping to wash my car and wax it, make it look really good”.

People still have time to get outside this weekend. Drier skies are in the forecast for Sunday.