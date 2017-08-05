Weather Alert Day Saturday

Tracking the chance for strong to even severe thunderstorms

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Saturday a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day as they track the chance for some possible strong to even severe thunderstorms late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

The main concern for late this morning into this evening will be the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms. Our highest concern is heavy rain, which could lead to street flooding and also minor flooding in areas with poor drainage, and also gusty winds.

A lower concern is frequent lightning and small hail. If you see a flooded street do not go through the street, you do not know how deep the water really is. Some storms could be slow moving, which will result in rain coming down fast and the ground not being able to “keep up with it,” leading to flooding.

TIMING: 

Late Morning Through This Evening

 

 

