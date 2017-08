LUDLOW (WWLP) – A tractor trailer took down three telephone poles in Ludlow Saturday.

At around 6:00 PM, the driver of the tractor trailer accidentally caught a low hanging telephone wire, which brought down three separate poles and caused significant damage.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that Brook Street will be closed for several hours.

There is a small outage in the area, only affecting a small number of homes.

No one was injured in the accident.