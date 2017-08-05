Three accidents within one mile cause major Mass Pike backup

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three car accidents on the westbound side of the Masspike has traffic at a crawl.

A State Police trooper from the Charlton barracks told 22News the accidents took place within a mile of each other around the 82-mile marker in Charlton. Two of the accidents involved only minor injuries, but the third involved more serious injuries.

Ambulances, the fire department and tow trucks were all called to the 82.8 mile marker and the 82.5 marker on the westbound side of the Pike.

Traffic is backed up for 8 miles. The far left lane and middle lanes were closed at the 82.8 marker, but have since reopened. The middle and far left lanes at the 82.5 marker, however, remain closed.