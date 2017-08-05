School police officer arrested for possession of child pornography

(CNN / KTRK) – A school district police officer didn’t know his interview for a job at a constable’s office would lead to his own arrest, but when his polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.

Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas reviewed 48-year-old Jeffrey Warren Clark’s polygraph from July 14.

Constable Mark Herman of the Harris County Police said, “Some of the statements that he made alarmed investigators.”

The document says Clark not only admitted he had looked at “nude females under the age of 17,” but confessed to having sex with two 14-year-old girls when he was 18.

When asked when the last time he saw child porn online was, he said about ten times last year, and the last time was in June of this year.

The polygraph results were enough for the constable’s office to get a warrant and search his home.

Constable Mark Herman said, “We ended up recovering hundreds of images of child pornography and illegal photographs of children.”

In total, Constable Herman says they recovered thousands of explicit photos. His office couldn’t go into further detail about other allegations in the document.

Clark’s neighbors are in disbelief and say their minds are left to wonder. Clark is out of jail on bond.

The school district where he works also put him on administrative leave. Officials there say he only worked nights, and did not usually interact with students.

Copyright 2017 CNN / KTRK