‘Puncture wounds’ prompt recall of furniture collection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restoration Hardware is recalling more than 9,000 pieces of furniture because the metal trim on can detach and cause lacerations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the Smythson Shagreen Collection of side tables, coffee tables, dressers, beds, nightstands, and sideboards.

The recalled products were sold at RH outlet stores and online from December 2015 through June 2017.

According to the CPSC, RH has received 29 incident reports, including four reports of puncture wounds and abrasions.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact RH to receive a refund or a free replacement product of similar value. RH is also offering free pickup of the recalled item.

Consumers can reach RH via email or at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday.

Richie House is recalling 1,500 children’s robes because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The recalled robes were sold on Amazon.com in youth sizes 4/5 through 12/14 from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $20 and $22.

Consumers should take the recalled robes away from children and contact Richie House for a refund.

Richie House can be reached via email or at 844-742-1303 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Panelcraft is recalling children’s magnetic building sets because of a choking hazard.

The recall involves the Rainbow Dream Builder set and the Rainbow Solid Builder set.

According to the CPSC, the building sets can break and expose the magnet inside. No incidents have been reported to date.

Consumers should stop using the recalled building sets and contact Panelcraft for a free replacement set.

Panelcraft can be reached online or at 888-288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.