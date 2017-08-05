Police probe fatal wrong-way crash on Massachusetts highway

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say one person died and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway.

The crash occurred on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton at about 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say the crash was caused by a woman traveling south in the northbound lanes. Her car crashed into a pickup truck heading in the right direction.

The woman, 22-year-old Danielle Richmond, of Millbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He wasn’t identified.

The entire northbound side of the highway was closed for a period, causing miles-long backups, but all lanes have since reopened.

An investigation is continuing.

 

