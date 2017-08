AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car in Amherst Friday night.

Amherst Police Officer John Chudzik told 22News the accident occurred at the intersection of East Hadley Road and South Pleasant Street, shortly before 11:00 Friday night.

Chudzik said the woman was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, but has since been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the accident.