Old bottles draw new attention at Springfield convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s “big bucks in bottles”. There were financial rewards of collecting rare old bottles at the bottle collectors’ convention at Springfield’s MassMutual Center Saturday.

Some of us may want to kick ourselves for not saving soda bottles from a bygone era. They’re now worth a lot of money to bottle collectors like Teddy O’Connor who came to Springfield from North Carolina. He told 22News, “When I started collecting Pepsi bottles I had no idea there were as many different variations. One of the harder to find Pepsi bottles, I found out, was from North Carolina.”

22News learned there’s real money in collecting flasks from times gone by, especially the ones that are hard to come by, because of rare coloring.

Jay Jacobs from Napa, California said, “There’s maybe only three or four that exist, and they’re not in aqua, they’re in colors. And those flasks can bring sixty, seventy thousand dollars because of the rarity of the flask.”

Men and women who really know their bottles say it’s not important what was in the bottle; what’s important is the rarity of that artistically designed bottle, how old it is, and how badly collectors want to add it to their collection.

This first ever bottle collectors’ convention runs through Sunday at the MassMutual Center.