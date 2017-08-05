North Adams police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Photo Courtesy: North Adams Police Department

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, 14-year-old Nikita Tillman was reported missing from her home in North Adams.

The North Adams Police Department said on their Facebook page that Tillman was last seen at her home around 10 p.m. on August 3rd, after returning from a friend’s house. Tillman left her home at some point during the night. Around 7 a.m. the next morning, her parents noticed that she was missing.

Photo Courtesy: North Adams Police Department

Tillman has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’ 4”, 120lbs.

So far, attempts to locate Tillman have been unsuccessful. Police are now reaching out to the public for help in locating her.

If you have any information regarding her location, please contact the North Adams Police Department directly at (413) 664 – 4944 ext 1.

