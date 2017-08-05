Man uses makeshift sled, dogs to cross the country

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wheeled his way Clinton Thursday on a makeshift sled pulled by two Huskies.

Georgie Cutright is homeless, and he’s making a cross country trip funded by the kindness of strangers.

Cutright was headed to a job in Florida when his van broke down in Tennessee.

Someone suggested that he have the dogs pull him to the Sunshine state. Instead, he decided to have them pull him across the country to raise awareness for shelter dogs and homelessness.

He made a sled out of a lawn chair and a skateboard and now he’s traveling every day and meeting new people.

“That’s one of my goals is to make this as fun and as enjoyable for others as for myself and for my dogs so that people wanna partake in our story and wanna be part of it,” he said.

Cutright says traffic has been his biggest challenge and when there is no shoulder he has to drive on the road. He started in Knoxville, and he’s headed to Venice Beach, California.

So far he has completed 500 out of 2, 000 miles.