CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may come as a shock to your system that the road to empowerment for 19th century English women included mandatory murder and adultery.

“Lady Macbeth” pulls no punches. This is a dark and brooding account of how a desperate woman trapped in a loveless marriage leveled her own playing field.

Florence Pugh bursts onto the international movie scene with a colossal performance of conflicting emotions.

Thoughts of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” come to mind, but only briefly. “Lady Macbeth” has much more on its mind, exploring the complete lack of respect women suffered at that time, where only the truly cunning could cope and excel.

It kind of makes you wonder if the Jane Austen heroines were just a complete whitewash of a woman’s true lowly status at that time. Make no mistake, “Lady Macbeth” is a world-class shocker.

Just make sure you’re prepared for this brutal study of a social system we can only hope no longer exists. “Lady Macbeth” is a powerful drama that’s not for the squeamish. But, if you’re up for English history without the sugar coating, you’ll enjoy “Lady Macbeth” conniving her way to a shameless four stars. The movie’s a knockout…

Rated R

1 hour 45 minutes

Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Christopher Fairbank