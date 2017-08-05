Fifth annual Ride to Remember takes off in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year marks the 5th Annual Ride to Remember event, and to make that happen, they need your help.

The Ride to Remember is a 106 mile bicycle ride from Springfield to Boston that honors police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Directors for the event are asking for the whole community to get involved. Possible donation items include food, sport drinks, and gift cards.

Volunteers are needed to set up tables and make sure all buses are stocked with proper food and drinks.

Shannon Mumblo told 22News, “Basically we need volunteers for the rest stops, theres 6 of them. We also need food, powerade, gatorade, power bars and just kind of like unique foods that we can hand out ot the riders.”

The Board of Directors are also in need of more participants. Mumblo says they are half way to their goal of 500 riders for the event.

Ride to Remember will take place on September 16th participants meet between 5:45 and 6:30 AM at the corner of Main Street and Boland Way in Springfield.