Fifth annual Fill a Truck food drive held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Survival Center of Indian Orchard held its 5th annual fill a truck food drive Saturday.

Survival Center trucks were stationed at strategic food stores in the Springfield area, collecting food donated by generous customers at Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse as well as two Stop and Shop stores.

The trucks were manned by members of the Knights of Columbus supporting the Survival Center’s community efforts. Hundreds of needy families receive food every week from the survival center.

Gary Bourbeau, a volunteer, told 22News, “This food drive’s very important in the summer when the donations are usually down a bit at the survival center. We ask people to consider giving produce, vegetables because the needy folks who come to the survival center because they have to keep fresh.”

For years the Community Survival Center has been a lifeline for low income families not only in Indian Orchard but also in the town of Ludlow.