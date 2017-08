CHICOPEE (WWLP) – A 5-year-old Chicopee child is recovering after falling out of a second floor window Friday night.

According to Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk, the child fell out of the window of a home on Bush Avenue at 6:40 PM.

When emergency personnel arrived, the child was alert and talking. The 5-year old was taken to a Baystate Medical center as a precaution.

The case was referred to the Department of Children and Families.