Benefit concert held for residents of Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A financial boost for the people of Conway, still recovering from February’s freak tornado. Franklin county musicians banding together for a fund raising in South Deerfield.

The crowd that came to the fundraiser at the South Deerfield Rod and Gun club remember that fateful day in February when portions of Conway were devastated by that out-of-season tornado.

Since then, much has been accomplished to help restore this Franklin county community, but apparently much still remains to be done.

Conway resident Al Barten told 22News, “We’ve targeted specifically to clean up of our trees, major big trees are down, not being cleaned up.”

As the restoration of Conway continued, a major historical event helped families take their minds off their clean up responsibilities. This summer Conway celebrated the town’s 250th anniversary.

A year marked by a tornado, heartache, and now the final stages of its recovery from that terrible storm.