4-month-old baby found dead in car outside daycare

Grandmother was supposed to drop the baby off at daycare on her way to work

(CNN / KFOR) – A four-month-old baby died outside of a daycare Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Apple Creek Learning Center in Luther, Oklahoma. They say the infant was found unresponsive inside the back of the grandmother’s car, after the grandmother came to pick her up.

Officials say the grandmother has full custody of the baby and was supposed to drop the infant off at the daycare on her way to work, but never did.

Emergency crews were called, but the baby died before they arrived.

