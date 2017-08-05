11th annual “National Day of Youth” held at Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. The rain didn’t stop young people in Springfield from gathering to celebrate themselves at the 11th annual “National Day of Youth.” The annual event brings families out to celebrate and recognize young people.

Heavy downpours forced the outdoor event to be held inside. So dozens of people gathered at the CC&J church on Sumner Ave, to keep the tradition alive. Guest enjoyed, food, music and performance by members of the church.

Event Organizer Brittney Gonzalez told 22News, she hopes celebrations like these will motivate Springfield’s youth to fulfill their goals, “But we know they have many talents, many gifts, many dreams that we want to support as a community of faith, so running this event every year we hopes shows them that we love and care for them and want to support them in any way possible.”

The event aims to a better image of Springfield’s youth. This year marked the 11th anniversary.