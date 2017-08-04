Westfield State University valedictorian has died at age 22

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Counseling services are being made available to students at Westfield State University, following the death of the valedictorian of the most recent graduating class.

Twenty-two year-old Randi Lemenager died unexpectedly on Tuesday. A resident of Peabody, Lemenager was a special education major, and had been involved in numerous organizations, including the Student Honors Advisory Council.

A memorial service will be held at the Solimine Funeral Home in Lynn on Monday, August 7 at 9:00 A.M., followed by a 10:00 A.M. funeral Mass at St. Ann’s Church in Peabody. A celebration of life service at Westfield State is expected to be held during the fall semester.

Students can obtain counseling services by calling (413) 572-5790.

Click here to read the obituary for Randi Lemenager.