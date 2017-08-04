Western Massachusetts roadway construction updates

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- There is some good news for commuters: construction projects across the state are ahead of schedule, and changes are proving to be effective.

The rotary at Conz and Pleasant Streets in Northampton has already reduced accidents. It is now safer for drivers to exit I-91, thanks to the rotary. Accidents have decreased from four per month to just four since November 2016.

The state has spent $3 billion repairing roads since 2015. They’ve fixed 2000 miles of road, 160 miles of sidewalk, and 80 bridges. The Bay Road Bridge repairs in Hadley have cost taxpayers over $5 million alone.

Still, some people told 22News that the state needs to pay more attention to bridge repairs. Cities and towns get funding from the state for these repairs through Chapter 90 funds.

According to Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack, the rotary in Northampton is finishing ahead of schedule.

MassDOT also says the current construction on I-91 in Springfield and at the Mass Pike toll plazas are ahead of schedule.