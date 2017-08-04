West Springfield police: Man on drugs hit 16 year-old cyclist

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police say that a man who was under the influence of drugs crashed his car into a teen bicyclist, and then drove away early Thursday morning.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that Thomas Farrell of West Springfield was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Police had been called to Route 5 in the area of the McDonald’s at around 1:00 Thursday morning, after witnesses reported seeing a car driving erratically before striking a 16 year-old boy on a bicycle. The cyclist was well off to the side of the roadway prior to the crash, witnesses said.

Some witnesses stayed with the boy until EMTs got there, while others followed the car while communicating with police dispatchers. Police caught up with Farrell near the intersection of Westfield and Elm Streets, where witnesses reported that the suspect had been “dozing off” behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the teenager was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police determined that Farrell had been under the influence of a narcotic, and was placed under arrest.