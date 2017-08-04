West Nile Virus found in Holyoke mosquitoes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquitoes in another western Massachusetts community have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Two samples collected on Wednesday in Holyoke tested positive for the virus.

West Nile is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes, but most people who become infected do not get sick. About 20% of patients develop flu-like symptoms, head and body aches, while less than 1% develop very serious illnesses.

So far this year, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts.

The other communities in which West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes are: Clarksburg, Deerfield, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, Northampton, Pittsfield, and Richmond.

The best way to minimize your risk of infection is to make your property less attractive to mosquitoes by eliminating any standing water. When you go outside, you should also wear insect repellant with the chemical DEET to keep the bugs away.