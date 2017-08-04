Wanted man arrested after foot chase in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police say that that officers were able to chase-down a man wanted on felony warrants Friday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that at around 9:00, a police officer spotted 43 year-old Cesar Luis Delrio of Ludlow, who had been wanted on seven warrants, including ones for several violent felonies. The officer found the suspect in an industrial parking lot off Moody Street.

Delrio allegedly tried to run as police officers approached him, but they were able to catch the suspect near Moody Street and Westover Road, where they placed him in custody.

Delrio is set to be arraigned Friday in Palmer District Court.