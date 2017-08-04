Wanted man arrested after foot chase in Ludlow

Cesar Luis Delrio of Ludlow taken into custody Friday morning

By Published:
Cesar Luis Delrio
Cesar Luis Delrio of Ludlow was arrested on seven active warrants, including multiple violent felonies. Image Courtesy: Ludlow Police Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police say that that officers were able to chase-down a man wanted on felony warrants Friday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that at around 9:00, a police officer spotted 43 year-old Cesar Luis Delrio of Ludlow, who had been wanted on seven warrants, including ones for several violent felonies. The officer found the suspect in an industrial parking lot off Moody Street.

Delrio allegedly tried to run as police officers approached him, but they were able to catch the suspect near Moody Street and Westover Road, where they placed him in custody.

Delrio is set to be arraigned Friday in Palmer District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s