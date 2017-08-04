Walls coming up at MGM Springfield casino

Workers have been installing sheetrock in casino and hotel

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM resort casino project in Springfield has entered a new construction phase.

Sheetrock is now being installed in the walls of both the entertainment center and the hotel guest welcoming area.

Springfield attorney Cheryl Coakley Rivera told 22News that she likes to check-in on the progress every day.

“I’m very excited for the city of Springfield and I’m excited for the surrounding towns. So far, just look at the jobs this project has created- from the construction to the metal workers- not to mention what is going to happen when they start buying things, like for the kitchen,” Coakley Rivera said.

A construction job foreman told 22News that the $950 million casino project is still right on schedule for a September 2018 opening.

