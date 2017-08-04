Unfinished sidewalk work irritating Springfield residents

Issue is due to pipe-laying project on Tyler Street

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An incomplete sidewalk rebuilding project has drawn criticism from Tyler Street residents in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood.

22News took video of the sidewalks lining Tyler Street, showing recent paving and chunks of concrete along the sidewalk. Residents told 22News it is certainly not a safe walking area.

“It’s dangerous, we’ve got nowhere to walk,” Tyler Street resident Earline Johnson said.

22News contacted Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office. Mayoral Aide Darryl Moss checked it out, and told 22News that the sidewalk work is part of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s pipe-laying project on Tyler Street. He said that the work should be complete in just a few days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s