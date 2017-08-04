Unfinished sidewalk work irritating Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An incomplete sidewalk rebuilding project has drawn criticism from Tyler Street residents in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood.

22News took video of the sidewalks lining Tyler Street, showing recent paving and chunks of concrete along the sidewalk. Residents told 22News it is certainly not a safe walking area.

“It’s dangerous, we’ve got nowhere to walk,” Tyler Street resident Earline Johnson said.

22News contacted Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office. Mayoral Aide Darryl Moss checked it out, and told 22News that the sidewalk work is part of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s pipe-laying project on Tyler Street. He said that the work should be complete in just a few days.