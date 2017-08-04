Time is running out for sales tax holiday proposals

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several bills to give you a tax-free weekend rest in the hands of the legislature. But they have not yet come up for a full vote and time is running out.

Many businesses and consumers are pushing the legislature to approve a sales tax holiday for this year.

Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill on Wednesday to give you a break from the 6.25 percent state sales tax on August 19 and 20.

The House referred the Governor’s bill to the state’s Revenue Committee on Thursday.

Despite Baker’s last minute efforts, chances of a sales tax holiday this year are looking slim.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said “it makes little sense for the Governor to file this legislation now, when there are several similar bills already in committee.”

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts plans to put a sales tax holiday in the hands of voters on the 2018 ballot.

“The sales tax holiday is one proven winner that will keep hundreds of millions of dollars in our economy that otherwise would go out of state,” Retailers Association President Jon Hurst told 22News.

The ballot question would establish a permanent sales tax holiday.