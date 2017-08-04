Thunderstorm with heavy rain heading for the Pioneer Valley near midday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A thunderstorm with frequent lightning and some heavy rain is heading through western Massachusetts. At this point the storm isn’t severe, but wind gusts up to 40 mph, heavy rain and lightning will be some concerns as this storm moves out of northwest Connecticut and into southern Berkshire County, Hampden, Hampshire & possibly Franklin County too.

The storm is moving northeast at 35 MPH and will reach Interstate 91 closer to 12:30PM if it maintains current speed and intensity.

A few more hit or miss thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon, but from late afternoon and into the evening drier weather returns.

Remember, the safest place to be during a thunderstorm is indoors or stay in your car. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to a thunderstorm to get struck by lightning.

Heavy rain is accompanying this storm, if you see flooded roads, don’t drive through them.

