Summer vacation could drain your kids brain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools out means taking advantage of down time for some kids.

22News found out how too much of this could be bad for their brains.

Not being involved in summer activates can result in brain drain for kids.

Brain drain occurs when children aren’t utilizing skills taught during the school year, in the summer.

“Studies have shown that kids all learn at the same rate during the school year but during the summer kids without access to books have what’s called a summer slide,” said Dave Farrell, Education Director at the Springfield YMCA. “They don’t retain some of their literacy skills so they have to rebuild that at the beginning of the school year.”

Human development and family studies states that achievement gaps for children often widen during summer months.

Summer enrichment programs can increase children’s skill levels before heading back to school.

Farrell told 22News that having your child read for 15 minutes a day can help prevent loss of cognitive skills.