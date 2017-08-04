State lottery changing rules later this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts state lottery is going to start keeping a closer eye on some of its luckiest players.

Starting in October, if someone claims six or more lottery prizes of $1,000 or more during the course of a year, the lottery will have the authority to suspend that person’s ability to claim additional prizes.

The lottery already compiles a list of people who have claimed at least 20 prizes worth a total of $20,000 in a year.

They share those names with law enforcement and state and federal tax collectors.

Matthew Flatow in Springfield told 22News, “You have the same odds every time you play. If someone is fortunate enough to win I don’t think they should be penalized for that.”

The lottery says in some cases, the person claiming the prize may be cashing the ticket for someone who cannot, or does not want to claim it for any number of reasons.

The true winner could be attempting to evade past-due child support payments, taxes or other debts which the lottery is legally obligated to help collect.