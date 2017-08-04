Shark bites Massachusetts fisherman after he reels it in

By Published:

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man fishing on the shore of Cape Cod late at night was bitten by a shark after he reeled it in.

Falmouth Police and fire officials say a 34-year-old man from Swansea was fishing on Menauhant Beach around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

The say the man had reeled in the brown shark, which was several feet long, and was trying to unhook it when it bit him on the foot.

He was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The shark was released back into the ocean.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s